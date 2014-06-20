Android App Ratings & Reviews

Home

Browse Android Apps

Newest Android App Reviews

The Top 3 Android Apps for 2017

With the recent advent of 2017, most of us are scrambling at the opportunity to get our hands on the newly launched gadgets and apps. After-all, how can we achieve any of our resolutions without the help of the latest technology? A well-constructed app can change your life for the better and even make you feel like you’ve got a certain aspect of ...

Read more

8 Exciting android games in 2017

Since the word holiday was invented, humans created getting cozy and playing all possible games. After creating this sword, Android phones came into the picture to keep your holiday more exciting with its gaming apps. It has been years, and the year 2017 is a month old now, producing some promising games on Android version mobiles for us. Here a...

Read more

Best Real Money Game Apps

casino gameDid you know that you can make real money by using certain apps? You heard it right, it’s possible to earn rewards and cash with real money apps. As you might expect, there’s a catch to it. For instance, you'll have to do tasks like go grocery shopping, take pictures, and more before you earn a penny. If you headed to 7 sultans Online Casino...

Read more

Power Up: The Evolution of Wireless Chargers

image1-2  Image Source: Bezalel   Charging one’s phone without the help of messy cables and wires is still a fairly new concept to many. Wireless charging is now being offered in certain coffee shops and other establishments, but the general public still has yet to fully embrace the fact that they can now charge their devices without having to...

Read more

Android Devices

HTC One V logo

HTC One V

Sony Ericsson Xperia™ X10 logo

Sony Ericsson Xperia™ X10

Sharp FX PLUS ADS1 logo

Sharp FX PLUS ADS1

Motorola Photon™ 4G logo

Motorola Photon™ 4G

HTC Rezound™ logo

HTC Rezound™

Acer Liquid S1 logo

Acer Liquid S1

View all devices