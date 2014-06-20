8 Exciting android games in 2017 Since the word holiday was invented, humans created getting cozy and playing all possible games. After creating this sword, Android phones came into the picture to keep your holiday more exciting with its gaming apps. It has been years, and the year 2017 is a month old now, producing some promising games on Android version mobiles for us. Here a... Read more

Best Real Money Game Apps Did you know that you can make real money by using certain apps? You heard it right, it’s possible to earn rewards and cash with real money apps. As you might expect, there’s a catch to it. For instance, you'll have to do tasks like go grocery shopping, take pictures, and more before you earn a penny. If you headed to 7 sultans Online Casino... Read more

Power Up: The Evolution of Wireless Chargers Image Source: Bezalel Charging one’s phone without the help of messy cables and wires is still a fairly new concept to many. Wireless charging is now being offered in certain coffee shops and other establishments, but the general public still has yet to fully embrace the fact that they can now charge their devices without having to... Read more