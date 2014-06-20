Best Real Money Game Apps Did you know that you can make real money by using certain apps? You heard it right, it’s possible to earn rewards and cash with real money apps. As you might expect, there’s a catch to it. For instance, you'll have to do tasks like go grocery shopping, take pictures, and more before you earn a penny. If you headed to 7 sultans Online Casino... Read more

Casino and sports betting through your Android device With so many Android devices in use around the world these days, the gambling industry has been obliged to provide a huge choice of casinos, sports betting sites and online poker games for Android users. As a consequence, there has never been more choice when it comes to accessing games and sports betting through your Android devices. In seeking... Read more

Power Up: The Evolution of Wireless Chargers Image Source: Bezalel Charging one’s phone without the help of messy cables and wires is still a fairly new concept to many. Wireless charging is now being offered in certain coffee shops and other establishments, but the general public still has yet to fully embrace the fact that they can now charge their devices without having to... Read more